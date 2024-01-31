Architect selected for upcoming casino project at Grant and I-10

In the video player: Previous coverage

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Plans continue to move forward on the new casino coming to Grant Road and I-10.

In a news release Wednesday, Casino Del Sol announced some details of the plan, saying the new facility will offer visitors a sportsbook, high limit room, slot machines and table games.

Casino Del Sol announced it will be working with Yaeger Architecture, McCarthy Building Companies, and Summit Project Management on the design and construction of the 65,000 square-foot facility.

McCarthy Building Companies, which will serve as the project's general contractor, has worked previously with the Pascua Yaqui Tribe on Casino Del Sol building renovations and expansions.

“As Tucson and the state of Arizona continue to grow, building a new property for tourists and locals to experience makes perfect sense and we’re proud to partner with the tribe again, and do our part to bring their vision to life,” Kurt Nyberg of McCarthy said in the release.

The casino will also feature a full-service restaurant, a bar and a food court.

No specific date for construction has been announced. Casino Del Sol CEO Kimberly Van Amburg said in the release they expect to break ground later this year.