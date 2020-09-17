APS extends disconnect moratorium through end of year

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona’s largest electric utility is extending a moratorium on service disconnections because of the coronavirus pandemic through the end of 2020.

Arizona Public Service announced the policy change on Tuesday.

A disconnect moratorium the utility put in place on March 15 was automatically extended by state policy on warm-weather shutoffs for residential customers on June 1.

APS voluntarily extended that to business customers.

That disconnect hold was to expire Oct. 15 but now will go through Dec. 31.

The company has payment plans and financial assistance available.

