TUCSON, Ariz. - Applications are now being accepted for the Pima County's Summer Youth Program.

It's an opportunity for teens and young adults to learn new skills, land an internship, make money or even finish high school.

Applicants must be between 14 and 21 years old by June 1, 2018. There are two summer sessions: June 4-28 and July 2-28.

The deadline to apply is March 9.

Apply here.