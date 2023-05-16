Applications now open for the Raytheon Leaders in Education Award

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Raytheon's annual Leaders in Education Award recognizes Pima County teachers who achieve outstanding classroom performance and who inspire kids in their community and school.

Teachers can nominate themselves or be nominated by someone else for a chance to win $2,500.

The deadline is September 11 by midnight. Twelve Finalists will be chosen and scheduled for an interview on October 3. Four of those finalists will go on to win $2,500 cash and their schools will also get $2,500. The 8 remaining finalists will each get $500 cash.

To apply, you'll have to fill out a few forms, get letters of recommendation and provide an Arizona teaching license. Then, submit everything in a single PDF to ttauzin@tucsonvaluesteachers.org. You can view all the details here.

In order to qualify, you must:



Spend the majority (over 50%) of the school day in direct instruction to students

Currently be certified to teach in Arizona (submit a copy of teaching certificate with

Application or PreK (Early Childhood) equivalent credentials)

Have completed at least four (4) full years as a classroom teacher at the time the application is submitted for consideration

Teach any grade or combination of grades PreK (Early Childhood) through 12 in a school in Pima County, Arizona

Be a full-time teacher and plan to continue in an active teaching status through 2024