TUCSON, Ariz. - Apple Annie's in Willcox is a popular spot for weekend fun and fresh produce, but now the orchard and country store is receiving international recognition for its tasty apple pie.

The international travel guide Lonely Planet ranks the World's top 500 food experiences, and with "apple pie in the USA" coming in at number 85 on the list, Apple Annie's is leading the category.

The fourth generation family farm has thousands of fruit trees and acres of pumpkins and produce. There's even a country store with fresh pies, fudge, and gifts.

"We have always focused on the total experience at Apple Annie's," says Mandy Kirkendall, daughter of founders Annie and John Holcomb. "There's nothing like eating apple pie right where the apples are picked. Also, it's a delicious recipe!"