Appeals Court says Maricopa County Sheriff’s mugshot lookup site is unconstitutional

PHOENIX — The Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals issued a ruling deeming MCSO’s mugshot lookup site unconstitutional.

Pima County Sheriff's Department has reached out to Tucson-area media to alert members of the press and public that booking photos will no longer be made available:

"Effective immediately, the Pima County Sheriff’s Department will cease the release of booking photos in any format. This policy update also includes the removal of the inmate-booking tab on our website. We understand the impact this may have and appreciate your understanding and cooperation as we adapt to these new legal requirements."

Prior to the ruling, KGUN 9 already had a mug shot policy in place that disallows most uses of mug shots in our reporting.