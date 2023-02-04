Aphasia Center of Tucson broken into, equipment stolen

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Aphasia Center of Tucson was broken into over the weekend.

A break-in happened through the windows of the Center.

"Just beautiful messages and support has really been overwhelming," CEO and Director of Clinical Services of Friends of Aphasia Fabi Hirsch Kruse.

Several stolen items included office equipment and laptops.

"I learn a lot from our group members. Ya know they've had strokes and brain injuries and they don't let things set them back and so that's the model for me and we are definitely going to rebuild and come back stronger than ever," stated Kruse.

She says that despite the incident, members of the Center came in Monday morning with a smile on their face, along with their own laptops and projectors.

The Center was co-founded by former congresswoman Gabrielle Giffords.