TUCSON (KGUN9-TV) - One man is in critical condition after an apartment fire sent him to the hospital Saturday morning.

According to TFD, units arrived at the apartment located near 300 W. Roger Rd at 1:18 a.m.

TFD battled the flames while TPD assisted with evacuating nearby units.

It took about 20 minutes to control the fire and no firefighters were injured.

TFD says there were no smoke alarms present in the home.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.