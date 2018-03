TUCSON, Ariz. - An apartment fire has shut down Ajo from I-19 to 16th Avenue Wednesday afternoon.

Tucson fire crews are headed to the fire just 2:45 p.m.

Andy Skaggs, with the Tucson Fire Department, said the apartments are located on Ajo between I-19 and 12th Ave.

At this time it is unknown how long the road will be closed.

Stay with KGUN9 and kgun9.com for more information as it becomes available.