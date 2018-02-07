Apache trout to return to Arizona

Arizona's state fish, the Apache Trout, will be restocked in the state's northern waterways by summer.

The restocking begins in May with 55,000 Apache Trout. Another 200,000 contaminant-free Apache Trout eggs are also incubating and expected for delivery in 2019.

The Arizona Game and Fish Department says it wasn't able to stock lakes and streams last year because the federal hatcheries where it gets Apache trout eggs had tested positive for bacteria kidney disease.

More information on Arizona Game and Fish Department's efforts to restock Apache Trout can be found here.