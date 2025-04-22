Watch Now
Antisemitic graffiti sprayed on wall of Midtown Chabad

The exterior wall of Chabad Tucson-Young Israel in midtown was vandalized with antisemitic graffiti overnight.

Congregants arrived for morning services to the words "End Apartheid" and "Abolish Israel" spray-painted in purple beneath the Star of David, according to a social media post from Chabad Tucson.

This is the second time in the last four years that a Chabad center in Tucson has been vandalized.

In 2021, someone painted a swastika and an anti-Jewish slur on the door of the Chabad on River, the post said

According to the post, Chabad operates 5 centers across Southern Arizona and the Lamplighter Chabad Day School of Tucson.

The Tucson Police Department is investigating the incident, the post said.

