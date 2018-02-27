Another winter storm to blast state

TUCSON, Ariz. - Strong southerly winds will pick up between 20 and 30 mph by early afternoon, gusting as high as 40 mph. Winds will stay strong overnight into early Wednesday morning.

Rain and snow showers will move in late tonight into early Wednesday morning. Snow levels could drop as low as 3500 feet. pic.twitter.com/wV4HwpNojg — April Madison (@AprilMadisonWX) February 27, 2018

Numerous rain showers will move into western Arizona, including west Pima county, by this evening. These showers will move east and become more widespread late tonight into early Wednesday morning. Some valleys could see up to 0.30" of rain.

Snow levels will begin to drop by Wednesday morning, possibly as low as 3500 feet. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect from 11 PM Tuesday through 11 AM Wednesday, above 4500 feet. Up to 3 inches of snow is possible above 4500 feet, including some valley locations like Oracle, Sonoita, Bisbee, and Sierra vista. Up to eight inches is possible above 7000 feet.