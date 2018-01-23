Another two fox attacks have been reported

TUCSON (KGUN9-TV) - Another two fox attacks have been reported in Tucson.

On Monday, Arizona Game and Fish tweeted about the incidents saying one happened today in East Tucson and another near Winkelman on Saturday.

The victims fought back and were not bitten.

Arizona Game and Fish reminds the public that rabies can be fatal if you don't see a doctor immediately after being bitten.

If you see or know anything about unusual wildlife behavior, call 623-236-7201.

