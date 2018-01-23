TUCSON (KGUN9-TV) - Another two fox attacks have been reported in Tucson.
On Monday, Arizona Game and Fish tweeted about the incidents saying one happened today in East Tucson and another near Winkelman on Saturday.
More fox attacks, today in east Tucson and Saturday near Winkelman. Victims unbitten, fought back. Foxes among common carriers of rabies. Report unusual wildlife behavior ASAP to 623-236-7201, avoid contact w/, keep pets away, vaccinated. If bit see MD w/out delay, rabies fatal. pic.twitter.com/Bf5Z0JeVoE