Another cyclist struck, killed by vehicle; this time on Southside

A bicyclist was struck and killed by a vehicle on Tucson's south side Sunday night.

According to a news release from Tucson Police, the driver of a 2016 Dodge Dart was driving east in the 400 block of West Valencia Road at around 10:15 p.m. when he hit the bicyclist, who had moved in front of the car.

TPD does not know which direction the cyclist was going at the time he was struck. He died at the scene. The driver of the Dart stopped and cooperated with police.

Officers determined that the male driver was impaired by drugs and/or alcohol at the time, TPD said.

The cyclist was not wearing a helmet, nor did he have the required lighting equipment for nighttime riding, the news release said. Narcotic paraphernalia was found in his possession.

The investigation is ongoing.

