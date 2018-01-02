Annual grease collection, recycling event this Saturday

PIMA COUNTY, Ariz. (KGUN9-TV) - Pima County will be hosting the 13th Annual Grease Collection and Recycling Event on Saturday, January 6.

Th event will give residents an opportunity to start the New Year off right by dropping off your used cooking oil and grease.

Pima County Regional Wastewater Reclamation Department in cooperation with Grecycle, Pima Association of Governments, and the Town of Sahuarita will be holding an event at several locations around Pima County.

The event will take place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., at the following locations:

East :

O'Reilly Chevrolet

6160 E. Broadway Blvd.

Midtown :

City Council Ward 3 Office

1510 E. Grant Road

Northwest :

Pima Community College - Northwest Campus

7600 N. Shannon Road

South :

Kino Sports Complex

2500 E. Ajo Way

Sahuarita :

Sahuarita Town Hall Complex

375 W. Sahuarita Center Way

The collected grease will be recycled into biodiesel, a cleaner burning fuel than regular diesel.

Since the grease collection event began in November 2005, Pima County has collected over 30,000 pounds of grease.