Annual grease collection, recycling event this Saturday

PIMA COUNTY, Ariz. (KGUN9-TV) - Pima County will be hosting the 13th Annual Grease Collection and Recycling Event on Saturday, January 6.
Th event will give residents an opportunity to start the New Year off right by dropping off your used cooking oil and grease.
Pima County Regional Wastewater Reclamation Department in cooperation with Grecycle, Pima Association of Governments, and the Town of Sahuarita will be holding an event at several locations around Pima County.
The event will take place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., at the following locations:
East:
O'Reilly Chevrolet
6160 E. Broadway Blvd.
Midtown:
City Council Ward 3 Office
1510 E. Grant Road
Northwest:
Pima Community College - Northwest Campus
7600 N. Shannon Road
South:
Kino Sports Complex
2500 E. Ajo Way
Sahuarita:
Sahuarita Town Hall Complex
375 W. Sahuarita Center Way
The collected grease will be recycled into biodiesel, a cleaner burning fuel than regular diesel.
Since the grease collection event began in November 2005, Pima County has collected over 30,000 pounds of grease.