Annual Apache Leap Mining Festival arrives to Superior, AZ

TUCSON, Ariz. - The Annual Apache Leap Mining Festival will be hosting its 30th event beginning this Friday, March 16 to Sunday, March 18 at Superior, Arizona.

This year they will be honoring the ladies with their theme of "Women in Mining."

According to their website, the event will include carnival rides, a parade, live Folklorico and Mariachi music, delicious food, chihuahua races, a mining competition, beer garden, dancers, a handmade crafts market and a Kid's Zone where children are able to complete fun and engaging mining-related tasks.

On Saturday, adults will be able to compete for a $2,500 purse through intense activities such as sawing, drilling and all things expected from an actual miner at work.

Below is a full schedule of events for the festival: