Anne Frank's stepsister, Eva, shares her story of surviving the Holocaust

TUCSON, Ariz. - The stepsister of Anne Frank, Eva, was at the Tucson High Magnet School Sunday night sharing her story.

Eva says there are some people who believe the Holocaust did not happen, but she says there is plenty of proof.

She says despite the horrific torture that Jewish people endured throughout the Holocaust, she can't let go of what happened.

She went on to say she could forgive the people who tortured Jews, the ones who still can't sleep at night.

Eva said she blames their actions on what war can do to a person.