The Intermountain sensory park is set to get a special delivery for its "wild animal zone."

Cemrock Landscapes, Inc. is donating 7 big, life-like animal statues to the park.

It is one of the only play areas of its kind, west of the Mississippi.

The park is designed to accommodate those on the autism spectrum and will continue to be developed in phases as more money becomes available.

