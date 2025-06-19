Anchor Bar, claimed creator of the Buffalo wing, opening first Tucson location

A New York-based restaurant that claims to be the original home of the Buffalo wing, will soon have a spot on Tucson's east side.

The director of franchise operations for Anchor Bar confirmed on Thursday that they are planning to open a location in the old home of Brushfire BBQ, 7080 E. 22nd St. No official opening date has been set.

Frank and Teressa Bellissimo opened the first Anchor Bar in Buffalo, New York, in 1935. According to the restaurant's website, the Buffalo wing was born late one night in 1964, when Dominic Bellissimo, Frank and Teressa's son, asked his mom if she could make him and his friends something to eat.

Teressa Bellissimo turned to the chicken wings in the kitchen, which usually went into stock for soup, for their evening snack.

She deep-fried the wings and flavored them in a secret sauce, the website said, inadvertently giving birth to the Buffalo wing, a staple on menus in bars and restaurants all over the United States.

Anchor Bar has 17 locations across the country, according to its website. This will be its first Arizona location.

In addition to wings, the restaurant carries burgers, pizza, salads, sandwiches, pastas and beef on weck, a regional sandwich from Western New York that comes with sliced roast beef on a kimmelweck roll.