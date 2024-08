A Tucson resident’s home was damaged and two dogs died after an Amazon delivery driver noticed a fire and called 911 on Thursday night, according to the Tucson Fire Department.

Tucson Fire responded to a house fire Thursday night in the 1500 Block of East Manlove Street at 6:23 p.m. Thursday night.

An Amazon driver who was making a delivery at the home noticed the smoke and called 911. Two dogs in the home died.

The Red Cross is providing assistance.The fire was caused by an unattended candle.