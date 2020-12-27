Menu

Amy's Donuts in Tucson vandalized on Christmas Day

Amy's Donuts in Tucson was the victim of vandalism on Christmas Day.
Posted at 10:15 PM, Dec 26, 2020
and last updated 2020-12-27 00:19:48-05

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Amy's Donuts in Tucson was the victim of vandalism on Christmas Day.

The donut shop shared on Facebook the damages that had been done to the store. Amy's says with the the curfew and now added costs of the damages, the business is taking a hit.

KGUN9 spoke to the general manager who detailed some of those damages.

Raquel Alegria said "Both of our doors were damaged -- we have some lights to our murals -- they were kicked in too and were damaged."

Amy's says that they have been able to keep their doors open during the ongoing pandemic, thanks to the support of Tucsonans.

They ask the community to continue to support local small businesses.

