AMR hiring EMTs for paid on-the-job training

TUSON, Ariz. — The nation is seeing a shortage of EMTs and Tucson is experiencing the same.

American Medical Response (AMR) regional director Jackie Evans says there are less people getting into the industry now, but another factor, was the halt in classes for those enrolled during the height of the pandemic in 2020.

“It really started, you know, last year and just because of the schools shutting down, it’s just kind of progressed to where it’s at more critical setting now,” said Evans.

This is the first time AMR is bringing its ‘Earn While You Learn’ program to southern Arizona.

It's on-the-job paid training that will make the transition into becoming an EMT smoother.

“We’re going to continue to hire EMTs externally, but this allows us an opportunity to fill the gap in a very short time span.”

It's a hybrid program that will allow the trainees to go to school and work under AMR full-time. The training is 160 hours and once completed participants are promoted with an accompanying pay increase.

“For us, it’s having enough people to staff into our ambulances on a daily basis. Staffing fluctuation happens every single day.”

Applications are due by 5 p.m. Friday and classes begin Nov. 8. For more information — visit amr.net/careers.

----

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

