Menu

Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsLocal News

Actions

Amphitheater School District hiring bus drivers

items.[0].image.alt
Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
TUSD hiring school bus drivers
Posted at 10:54 AM, May 26, 2020
and last updated 2020-05-26 13:54:50-04

TUCSON, Ariz. — Looking for a job? Amphitheater School District is looking to hire.

The district is holding a weekly job fair starting Wednesday through the end of June to hire bus drivers. An Amphitheater spokesperson says anyone interested in learning more about the role or hoping to apply is welcome to attend.

The district says the jobs pay about $14 an hour, and will be paid minimum wage during training.

The job fairs will be held at the district's transportation department at 200 E Roger Road from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. You can also apply online on the district's website.

Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

THE REBOUND AZ

Getting Back To Work

LIVE BLOG: Who's hiring in Southern Arizona?

KGUN 9 is compiling a list of businesses hiring in Southern Arizona. Tell us about your open positions and we will include them in our resource listings of businesses now hiring.