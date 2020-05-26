Amphitheater School District hiring bus drivers

TUCSON, Ariz. — Looking for a job? Amphitheater School District is looking to hire.

The district is holding a weekly job fair starting Wednesday through the end of June to hire bus drivers. An Amphitheater spokesperson says anyone interested in learning more about the role or hoping to apply is welcome to attend.

The district says the jobs pay about $14 an hour, and will be paid minimum wage during training.

The job fairs will be held at the district's transportation department at 200 E Roger Road from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. You can also apply online on the district's website.