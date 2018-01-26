Amphitheater Middle School students explore career paths

TUCSON (KGUN9-TV) - It's never too early for students to think about the future, and that is exactly what they were doing Thursday at Amphitheater Middle School.

It was the hundredth day of school and 237 eighth-graders celebrated by exploring different career paths. Their goal is to explore new business worlds and go where they have never gone before.

Students got to see firsthand what it is like to be a veterinarian, construction worker, cosmetologist, and what it is like to work in in culinary setting.

A Gallup student poll found that eight in ten grade schoolers feel engaged in school, but that number drops to six in ten during middle school. By high school, the number of students engaged in school is down to four in ten.

Career-peer shadow day is all about engagement and giving students a look at the real world they will enter sooner than they realize.