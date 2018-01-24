Amphi teachers receive free Garmin fitness trackers

TUCSON (KGUN9-TV) - Some teachers in the amphitheater school district are now proud owners of a Garmin fitness tracker.

The Amphi Foundation presented the gifts at a special event Tuesday, thanks to the generosity of the Stone Canyon Community Foundation and the Phil and Amy Michelson Foundation, who split the $25,000 cost of the project. It was the vision of Clay Blair, part-time Oro Valley resident and Stone Canyon Golf Club member, and the Clay Blair Family Foundation’s partnership with Garmin that made this purchase possible.

Amphitheater Public Schools Superintendent Todd Jaeger said, "We are extremely grateful to the Stone Canyon Community Foundation and the Phil and Amy Mickelson Foundation for this generous gift to each of our teachers. These fitness trackers will be a great addition to the district's wellness campaign, helping our teachers to better engage in their personal health and wellness. When we are healthy, we are able to focus on providing an outstanding learning experience for our students."

More trackers will be handed out in the coming weeks.

