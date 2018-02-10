Amphi High teacher finalist for teacher of the year

TUCSON, Ariz. - Arizona Athletics and KGUN 9 are proud to present the nominees for the Circle K Outstanding High School Faculty Award.

Interactive online cards are just one of the things students at Amphitheater High School learn in Mr. Daniel Schneiders computer science class.

We make websites, we make games , we learn how files work, we program games as well, we learn how the internet works, data science . We study cyber security, how hacking works., he said.

Schneider, a graduate of the University of Arizona in computer science, says the goal is to get his students prepared for the real world.

This year, Mr. Schneider is being recognized for his excellence in education.

He's one of 9 finalists nominated for the Circle K Outstanding High School Faculty Award.

The winner will be announced at the beginning of March.