AMC to reopen its Arizona movie theaters on Sept. 3, 2020

AMC Theatres will reopen all 12 of its movie theaters in Arizona on Sept. 3, according to its website.

That happens to also be the release date for "Tenet," one of the newest movies to be released into theaters since the start of the pandemic.

"Great news! This theatre is planned to reopen on September 3 with new AMC Safe & Clean policies, designed with you in mind. Check back here for updates," read a note posted on the website for Arizona's theater locations.

Harkins Theatres, Alamo Drafthouse Cinemas, and FatCats are also reopening their auditoriums in time for the new movie releases.

Harkins and FatCats opened their locations on Friday, Aug. 28. Alamo Drafthouse will open its Tempe theater on Aug. 31, followed by its Chandler and Gilbert locations on Sept. 3.

Movie theaters, fitness centers, bars (that serve food), water parks, and tube operators were allowed to partially reopen Thursday after Maricopa County -- and seven other counties in the state -- moved into the "moderate" phase of reopening.

Movie theaters, bars, and water parks can reopen at 50% capacity and gyms and fitness centers can reopen at 25% capacity, while also following a strict set of health guidelines, including wearing masks, employee health screenings, increased cleaning, and physical distancing.

Bars that do not serve food and that have not transitioned to a "restaurant" must remain closed.

Here are some of the safety guidelines that AMC will have, according to its website:



Customers and employees must wear a mask or face covering. The mask can be removed while eating or drinking inside the auditorium.

Auditoriums have been reduced to 40% capacity or less and groups will automatically be separated by so-called buffer seats.

The concession menu has been reduced and simplified, and cashless transactions -- debit or credit card -- is recommended

Refills on soda and popcorn have been temporarily suspended

Increased cleaning, more hand sanitation stations, and upgraded cleaning technology

You can read more about AMC's reopening plans, here.