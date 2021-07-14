Amber Alert issued for missing 2-year-old girl, woman in Surprise

SURPRISE, Ariz. (KGUN) — An Amber Alert has been issued for a missing 2-year-old girl in Surprise, Arizona Tuesday.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety and the Surprise Police Department are asking for help in locating 2-year-old Paytan Costello who is believed to be with her mother Fallon Costello.

Fallon Costello was last seen wearing pink top and black pants, and Payton Costello was last seen wearing a purple nightgown, authorities say. Payton is two-feet tall, with brown hair and brown eyes, according to the Surprise Police Department. Payton Costello went missing from 15610 W Greenway Road in Surprise around 12:15 p.m. during a DCS investigation.

Fallon Costello is associated with a White Dodge Caravan with a sticker in the front passenger window, plates unknown at this time.

SPD need assistance locating Fallon Costello & Paytan Costello. Fallon Costello was last seen wearing pink top/black pants. Payton/ purple nightgown.

White Dodge Caravan. sticker in the front passenger window. unknown plate.

Call local law enforcement. AMBER ALERT issued. pic.twitter.com/wMJffxdNEc — Surprise Police Dept (@Surprise_PD) July 14, 2021

Amber Alert - Paytan Costello. More: https://t.co/4z9vYZ59MD — Dept. of Public Safety (@Arizona_DPS) July 14, 2021

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.