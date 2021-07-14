Watch
Amber Alert issued for missing 2-year-old girl, woman in Surprise

Arizons DPS
An Amber Alert has been issued for a missing 2-year-old girl in Surprise Tuesday.
Posted at 9:10 PM, Jul 13, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-14 00:19:18-04

SURPRISE, Ariz. (KGUN) — An Amber Alert has been issued for a missing 2-year-old girl in Surprise, Arizona Tuesday.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety and the Surprise Police Department are asking for help in locating 2-year-old Paytan Costello who is believed to be with her mother Fallon Costello.

Fallon Costello was last seen wearing pink top and black pants, and Payton Costello was last seen wearing a purple nightgown, authorities say. Payton is two-feet tall, with brown hair and brown eyes, according to the Surprise Police Department. Payton Costello went missing from 15610 W Greenway Road in Surprise around 12:15 p.m. during a DCS investigation.

Fallon Costello is associated with a White Dodge Caravan with a sticker in the front passenger window, plates unknown at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.

