Amazon to open new distribution center in Marana

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Yet another Amazon distribution center is coming to the Tucson area.

According to Sun Corridor, a Tucson-based economic development agency, the facility will be 220,000 square feet on 65 acres of land near Ina and Silverbell. Sun Corridor estimates the project will have an economic impact of $4.3 million.

Amazon already operates two other fulfillment centers in the Tucson area -- one near the airport and one near Silverlake and I-10.

An Amazon spokesperson says they'll hire hundreds of workers to operate the new facility.

