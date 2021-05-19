Amazon rolls out new safety program for employees

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Amazon warehouse in Tucson was one of eight places that was part of a pilot program to make Amazon a safer place to work.

Now, that program is being rolled-out to facilities across the country. The program is called 'Working-Well.'

The program provides employees with physical, mental and wellness exercises to do while on the job.

Amazon says during the pilot program, work-related musculoskeletal disorders dropped by 32% from 2019-2020.

Site leader Andre Santos said "Historically, you know, you're just working. You're doing your thing throughout the day. And now, you have a prompt that says every hour, stop. Take a deep breath. Do a quick stretch. Walk around a little. And so, the feedback's been positive because its overall different than most people's experiences."

Another important part of work safety, is making sure employees are protected from COVID.

Amazon says at the Tucson warehouses over 150 changes have been implemented from social distancing to enhanced cleaning.