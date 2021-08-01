Amazon center in Tucson now hiring, hundreds of positions open

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Amazon sortation center in Tucson is looking to hire hundreds of workers for part-time positions.

The company says new hires will be offered a starting pay of $15.50 per hour with benefits.

Positions are expected to be filled ahead of the sortation center's opening, according to Amazon.

"The new 270,000 square-foot sortation center is Amazon’s fourth operations site in Southern Arizona. Sortation centers are a critical part of the “middle mile,” or the period of transporting packages between Amazon sites prior to last-mile delivery for customers," said the company.

Candidates must be 18 and older and have a high school diploma.

For more information, click here.