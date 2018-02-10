Altar fire grows to more than 1,000 acres

Claudia Kelly-Bazan
6:22 PM, Feb 9, 2018
NWS Tucson, Twitter

TUCSON, Ariz. - The Altar Fire continues to burn on Friday near Sasabe.

The National Weather Service says the fire is around 1,200 acres big. They say it is burning about 15 miles Northwest of Sasabe. NWS says any smoke coming from the fire will grow and be visible in Tucson tonight through Saturday at noon.

 

 

Arizona State Forestry says the terrain is rugged, making the area hard to access. They say there are four hand crews to help stop the fire. 

 

 

They say DPS is assisting on Friday with bucket drops.

National Weather Service says there is a fire weather watch in effect on Saturday afternoon into the evening. They say gusty winds and dry conditions can make any fires that develop or are ongoing have the potential to spread rapidly.

 

 

 

