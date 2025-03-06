Watch Now
KGUN 9NewsLocal News

Actions

Allergy season is here; tips from an allergist can help eliminate fear

A local doctor who specializes in allergy and immunology and explained that Tucson actually has a long allergy season compared to other places and climates.
A local doctor specializing in Allergy and Immunology explains that Tucson has a long allergy season compared to other places and climates. She offers suggestions on how to prevent your symptoms and when you should see an allergist.
Posted
and last updated

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Springtime in Arizona is when we start to feel nicer temperatures. But it's also when we start feeling those allergies kick in.

“Usually when we see the palo verde and mesquite trees starting to bloom, we see those yellow puffs and yellow blossoms that’s, for me, kind of the big indicator that things are about to get bad," said Tara Carr, a doctor with Banner Health specializing in allergy and immunology.

So, how do environmental allergies develop?

“Usually, the first year, the immune system may or may not develop an allergy," Carr said. "The second year, your immune system might start to, and the third year is when you start to have symptoms from that allergy."

In Tucson, Carr explains that allergy season can be "kind of long and overlapping and unpredictable.”

Screenshot 2025-03-06 at 5.43.37 AM.png
Allergy section at a pharmacy

But there are ways to plan ahead and combat your allergies.

“Generally, avoiding the thing that’s driving the allergy is helpful," Carr said. "So if there’s a lot of pollen outside, maybe don’t spend a ton of time outside. We say shower or take a bath after you’ve spent time outside to get the pollens off of your skin."

Carr also suggests: “If you know that you’re going to have problems during that pollen season or with that exposure, then taking a medication like an allergy pill or nose spray before you have the exposure can be preventative.”

———
Athena Kehoe is a reporter for KGUN 9, she joined the KGUN 9 team in July of 2024 after graduating from Arizona State University. Share your story ideas with Athena by emailing athena.kehoe@kgun9.com or by connecting on X/Twitter.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Disaster_Relief_FULLSCREEN_SOCALWILFFIRE.png

National News

Donate to those impacted by the Southern California wildfires

Scripps News Staff

Teacher of the Year Awards
Find the stories in your neighborhood