Alleged arson suspect in custody for Green Valley Walmart fire

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Sahuarita Police Department has arrested Jeffery Lee Mayfield, age 29, of Amado, in connection with Thursday's fire at the Green Valley Walmart.

Mayfield, 29, was arrested on the charges of arson of an occupied structure and endangerment. He was booked into Pima County Jail.

On Thursday at approximately 7 p.m., officers and firefighters were dispatched to the Walmart at 18680 S. Nogales Highway in response to a reported fire inside the store.

The building was filled with smoke, and employees and shoppers were evacuated. The fire, located in the paper products aisle, was brought under control in about 20 minutes.

Two people were evaluated for smoke inhalation. No other injuries have been reported.

After initial information revealed the fire may have been purposely set, a SPD investigation led to the arrest Mayfield.