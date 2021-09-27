All Souls Procession to return for 2021 season

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — One of Tucson's biggest annual events is back in 2021!

The 32nd Annual All Souls Procession is set for Sunday, Nov. 7 in the Old Pueblo, organizers announced Sunday. The route is on the west side this year, beginning on Grande Avenue -- south of Speedway -- heading south. Participants will turn left on St. Mary's Road, then right on Bonita Avenue, continuing to the final site near the Garden of Gethsemane between the Santa Cruz River and the Mercado San Augustin.

Organizers are strongly encouraging those who wish to attend to be vaccinated before the event. Masks are highly encouraged as is physical distancing between participants.

Those who wish to view the festivities but can't attend can watch the live stream online.

A full weekend of events is planned starting Nov. 4. Visit the All Souls Procession website for details about the event, projects, maps and more.

