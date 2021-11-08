All Souls Procession returns to Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — "It's great to feel everything waking back up again," Matthew McConnell, who was dressed to honor his grandfather, said.

McConnell was one of the many at the All Souls Procession that were glad to see the return of the event. In 2020 the event, which draws people from all over the country to Tucson, was cancelled because of COVID-19.

"We're back and here we are," Carmen Rodriguez said. "It's a tradition."

Rodriguez has gone to the procession for years, but this year was glad to be back.

From mariachi to face paint, there was something for everyone. The procession draws many newcomers each year as well.

"I really love it," McConnell said. "I think it encapsulates the heart of Tucson better than anything else all year."

The procession started near Grande Avenue and then finished up at the MSA Annex.

Once people got the end, they would walk across a stage and remember a loved one who had passed.

