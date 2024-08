TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A traffic collision on W Ina Road near N La Canada Drive has closed both eastbound and westbound lanes on Ina, the Pima County Sheriff's Department announced.

Deputies are on scene of a traffic collision near Ina Road and La Canada Drive the department announced.

According to the release, east and westbound travel on Ina is closed just East of La Canada.

The department says drivers are encouraged to avoid the area and utilize alternate routes of travel.