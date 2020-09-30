All Arizona State Troopers to be equipped with body-worn cameras

TUCSON, Ariz. — A plan for all Arizona State Troopers to receive body-worn cameras is getting back on track.

Gov. Doug Ducey announced a plan Wednesday to equip DPS troopers with the cameras via a private-sector supplier. The governor's office says the plan was originally set to be taken up by the legislature earlier this year, but was scuttled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ducey says the DPS will initially provide 150 cameras to troopers throughout the state, and will be phased-in over the coming months.

In a press release, the governor's office says he still hopes to continue the plan with Arizona lawmakers in the upcoming legislative session.