All Arizona State Troopers to be equipped with body-worn cameras

Damian Dovarganes
<p>FILE - In this Jan. 15, 2014 file photo a Los Angeles Police officer wears an on-body camera during a demonstration in Los Angeles. An agreement with Boston's largest police union to have 100 officers wear body cameras was praised as a step toward greater accountability. But with the Sept. 1, 2016, rollout date for the pilot program approaching, not a single officer had volunteered to wear one. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes, File)</p>
Posted at 10:38 AM, Sep 30, 2020
TUCSON, Ariz. — A plan for all Arizona State Troopers to receive body-worn cameras is getting back on track.

Gov. Doug Ducey announced a plan Wednesday to equip DPS troopers with the cameras via a private-sector supplier. The governor's office says the plan was originally set to be taken up by the legislature earlier this year, but was scuttled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ducey says the DPS will initially provide 150 cameras to troopers throughout the state, and will be phased-in over the coming months.

In a press release, the governor's office says he still hopes to continue the plan with Arizona lawmakers in the upcoming legislative session.

