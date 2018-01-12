Alfred Angelo temporarily reopens and all wedding dresses are $299

TUCSON (KGUN9-TV) - Brides-to-be left in panic as a nationwide bridal store unexpectedly closed back in July when it filed for bankruptcy and gave little notice to its customers.

Alfred Angelo is now reopen for a short period and here's the best part -- deep discounted dresses.

Kristin Jacobi runs the store near Oracle Road and Wetmore Road.

She says Solid Asset Solutions took over and bought the store's inventory as well as 2018-style dresses.

The bridal gowns in the store cost up to $2,000 but the gowns are being sold for $299 plus tax.

"Also when the bride buys her bridal gown we are giving them coupons to get their party member dresses for $69 and all of those are buy one for $99 and get one for $69," she said. "Brides have been very excited to come in and get a second chance at getting their dress."

Jacobi says any bride planning to walk down the aisle better run to the liquidation sale because it's projected to last until the end of February.