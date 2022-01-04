Watch
Airplane crashes in Marana, NTSB investigating

The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating an airplane crash in Arizona.
Posted at 9:26 PM, Jan 03, 2022
MARANA, Ariz. (KGUN) — The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating a crash of an aircraft in Arizona.

On Monday, a Mooney M20C airplane crashed in Marana, Arizona, according to the NTSB. It was not indicated where the plane crashed or what time.

At this time, it is also unknown how many occupants were on board or if there were injuries.

KGUN 9 has reached out to the NTSB and the Marana Police Department for additional information.

