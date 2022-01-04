Airplane crashes in Marana, NTSB investigating

MARANA, Ariz. (KGUN) — The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating a crash of an aircraft in Arizona.

On Monday, a Mooney M20C airplane crashed in Marana, Arizona, according to the NTSB. It was not indicated where the plane crashed or what time.

At this time, it is also unknown how many occupants were on board or if there were injuries.

NTSB investigating the 1/3/22 crash of a Mooney M20C airplane in Marana, Arizona. — NTSB_Newsroom (@NTSB_Newsroom) January 4, 2022

KGUN 9 has reached out to the NTSB and the Marana Police Department for additional information.

