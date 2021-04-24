Aircraft lands in desert-area near Marana Regional Airport

MARANA, Ariz. (KGUN) — Northwest Fire Department crews and Marana Police responded to an aircraft down near the Marana Regional Airport Saturday morning.

An aircraft made a landing in a desert area just east of the Marana Regional Airport around 10:30 a.m., authorities say. On board was the pilot and one passenger, neither reported injuries in the landing.

The Marana Police Department is investigating the incident.

No further details were immediately released.