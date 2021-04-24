Aircraft lands in desert-area near Marana Regional Airport

MARANA, Ariz. (KGUN) — Northwest Fire Department crews and Marana Police responded to an aircraft down near the Marana Regional Airport Saturday morning.
An aircraft made a landing in a desert area just east of the Marana Regional Airport around 10:30 a.m., authorities say. On board was the pilot and one passenger, neither reported injuries in the landing.
The Marana Police Department is investigating the incident.
No further details were immediately released.
Crews responded to a call for an aircraft down near the Marana Regional Airport this morning. Two people were in the aircraft, no injuries reported. Pilot landed just east of the runway in the desert area. pic.twitter.com/8g47sG3FCV— Northwest Fire (@NorthwestFire) April 24, 2021