Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsLocal News

Actions

Aircraft lands in desert-area near Marana Regional Airport

items.[0].image.alt
Northwest Fire Department/Twitter
Northwest Fire Department crews and Marana Police responded to an aircraft down near the Marana Regional Airport Saturday morning.
aircraft.jpg
Posted at 2:01 PM, Apr 24, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-24 17:01:17-04

MARANA, Ariz. (KGUN) — Northwest Fire Department crews and Marana Police responded to an aircraft down near the Marana Regional Airport Saturday morning.

An aircraft made a landing in a desert area just east of the Marana Regional Airport around 10:30 a.m., authorities say. On board was the pilot and one passenger, neither reported injuries in the landing.

The Marana Police Department is investigating the incident.

No further details were immediately released.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Watch KGUN 9 on all major streaming platforms!

Get KGUN 9 News 24/7 on Roku and other platforms.