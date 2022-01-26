Air Force veteran steps up to serve schools in need of help

VAIL, Ariz. (KGUN) — A veteran has gone from serving our country to helping local children get to school safely.

Regis Vega served in the U.S. Air Force for over 20 years. During this time, he worked primarily in the intelligence field.

"It can be high speed and very challenging," Vega said. "You know you are also making a difference."

He had reached the rank of master sergeant during his time and lived all over the world during his career with the military.

Vega retired before the start of the pandemic, however, the veteran still had the desire to help his community.

When he saw a need for bus drivers in the Vail Unified School District (VUSD), Vega stepped up to serve once more.

"I saw a need for school bus drivers since we have a driver shortage," he shared. "I thought I can still continue serving my community and I really enjoy public service. I really wouldn't do it any different."

VUSD is currently having staff with commercial driver's licenses help drive bus routes. They are continuing to look for more bus drivers like Vega.

"It gives me satisfaction to know I am making a difference in the life of all these kids," he said. "They are the future generation of this country."

While Vega had a number of options for jobs, he said no pay could match the priceless moments he gets to share with students each day.

"It may not be the most glamorous job out there, but I feel really good every day that I get up," Vega added. "I am making a difference in the life of my students and that's the satisfaction that I get every single day."

