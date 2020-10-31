Menu

Air Force to conduct exercise in Arizona, New Mexico, Texas

Posted at 10:21 PM, Oct 30, 2020
TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — The U.S. Air Force says residents of parts of Arizona, New Mexico and Texas can expect to see and hear additional military flight activity in the coming week, including some at night.

Officials said the 355th Wing will conduct an exercise that will include airplane and helicopter operations.

The exercise will be done at locations between Davis-Monthan Air Force Base in Tucson, Arizona, on the west and the Army's Fort Bliss outside El Paso, Texas, on the east.

Officials said the exercise dubbed Dynamic Wing is intended to prepare personnel for rapid deployments for "attack and rescue missions in austere environments."

The 355th is based at Davis-Monthan.

