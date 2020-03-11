Air Force study shows noise from F-35s would adversely impact Tuscon

TUCSON, Ariz. — The Air Force has no immediate plans to locate F-35 lightning II fighters at Davis-Monthan.

They could consider DM for a reserve squadron in the future.

On Tuesday, the public was invited to review an environmental draft study about possible impact on Tucson if F-35s are based here.

The study shows "significant noise impacts" if a squadron of 24 F-35s replace 24 existing A-10s at DM.

Chief of environmental at Davis-Monthan Christopher Brewster said "It will be a difference from a noise perspective from an environmental impact perspective it will not be a significant impact."

A citizen who attended the meeting gave input on the impact F-35s could have.

Concerned citizen Mark Mayer said "Aircraft is horrifically loud and will destroy any quality of life not only in my neighborhood but all the way up the flight path going toward the university."

The study shows as many as 1,500 people living near DM would experience increased noise levels so high the area could no longer be used as residential.