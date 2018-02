PHOENIX, Ariz. - The Air Force is investigating an incident that occurred involving an F-16 Fighting Falcon Sunday.

According to 1st Lt. Lacey L. Roberts, a Netherlands F-16 Fighting Falcon based out of the Arizona Air National Guard's 162nd Wing struck a cable near Black Canyon City at 10:00 a.m.

The pilot landed the aircraft safely at Sky Harbor Airport.

