Air Force base decision raises F-35A noise debate in Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Voices are being raised in Tucson about the possibility of a squadron of new F-35A fighters being stationed at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base where the multirole aircraft would replace relatively quiet A-10 attack jets.

Davis-Monthan is a dark horse in the Pentagon's consideration of where to locate an Air Force Reserve squadron of 24 F-35As because the Air Force already has already endorsed Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base Fort Worth in Texas.

But Davis-Monthan remains in the running along with Missouri and Florida bases.

A public hearing was held in Tucson this month on the F-35A basing issue.

Some speakers voiced support for assigning F-35As to Davis-Monthan while others complained about thunderous noise produced by the single-engine jet.