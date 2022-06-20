Air conditioning repair companies grapple with shortages

TUCSON, Ariz.(KGUN) — As temperatures continue to heat up, air conditioning becomes essential if you live in Arizona in the summer.

With supply chain shortages impacting about everything, those who run into problems with their A.C. unit may be in for a bit of a wait.

"It's been a challenging one trying to get equipment, scrambling a little bit," Brandon Schamahorn, Strongbuilt Project Manager said. "But thankfully Strongbuilt, you know, we're able to jump ahead and order a big bulk of equipment to have stocked to be able to take care of our clients."

Schamahorn says, they've seen shortages in just about everything, from air conditioning units to the chips needed to keep them going.

"It's hard to pinpoint one thing. I mean, it's, you know, things are kind of sporadically just disappearing off shelves," Brian Koflanovich said. "You can't get them, every supply house in town is out and it's all at the same time."

Koflanovich says this summer they've been busy.

"It's real busy obviously," Koflanovich said, "We're doing about three units a day. Some days...we're having crews do two units each. So we're swamped."

Experts say it's important to do proper maintenance so your air conditioning unit stays working. Change your air filter regularly and make sure to get a yearly check-up on your system.

"I would say clean the outside condenser coil, change your filter once a month," Schamahorn said. "And then get your annual inspections every year to make sure you know that it's performing manufacturer's specifications."

Signs your A.C. unit may be going out: If it starts to make weird noises or the temperature doesn't get as cool as the thermostat setting.