AGO to give $600,000 grant to 21 different child and family advocacy centers

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Today Attorney General Mark Brnovich announced that the Arizona Attorney General’s Office has awarded $600,000 in grant funding to 21 different Child and Family Advocacy Centers. The CFAC provides programs concentrated around victims of sexual assault and family violence.

"An alarming trend in our country is the growing lack of respect for the victims of crime"

"We can never let this happen in Arizona and our ongoing support for child and family advocacy centers reflects our shared commitment to providing compassionate and effective services for the most vulnerable victims in our criminal justice system." Attorney General Mark Brnovich

The Arizona Attorney General’s Office has distributed $1.2 million to the Child and Family Advocacy Centers since the grant program was implemented.

