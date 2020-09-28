Agencies across Southern Arizona report temporary 911 system service outages

TUCSON, Ariz. — Agencies across Southern Arizona have reported temporary 911 system service outages Monday.

Some of the agencies that reported outages include; the Pima County Sheriff's Department, Tucson Police Department, Oro Valley Police Department, Northwest Fire District, Golder Ranch Fire District, the City of Tucson, Cochise County Sheriff's Office, and Pinal County Sheriff's Office.

PCSD, OVPD, GRFD, City of Tucson, TPD, and PCSO are reporting services have been restored for their jurisdiction.

In case of an emergency, Cochise County Sheriff's Office asks you call 52-803-3550, City of Tucson and Tucson Police Department asks you call 520-372-8011.

City of Tucson says services aren't fully working, in case you can't get through to 911, call 520-372-8011.