AG resolves case after Tucson business allegedly refused service to veteran with service dog

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A civil rights case involving a service animal in Tucson has been settled by the Arizona Attorney General's Office.

In March 2020, a veteran filed an Arizona with Disabilities Act complaint of discrimination against P’Nosh Deli and Catering Company/Old Father Inn, according to the AGO. The establishment allegedly refused to serve the veteran and ordered him to leave because of his disability and that he was accompanied by his service dog, according to the AGO.

Upon resolving the case, the establishment will pay monetary damages to the veteran, civil penalties, and donate to an organization that trains service animals for veterans, according to the AGO. The establishment will also carry out anti-discrimination policies and fulfill service animal training.

“The Arizonans with Disabilities Act protects individuals with disabilities from unequal treatment and denial of services,” said Attorney General Mark Brnovich. “No person, especially our heroic veterans, should be barred from enjoying our great Arizona establishments because he or she needs a service animal.”

READ THE FULL CONCILIATION AGREEMENT HERE